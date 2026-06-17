Roundup: Mortgage demand falls / AI reluctance / Tropical Storm Arthur

Affordability issues: Mortgage rates have edged down slightly, but they’re still stuck in the mid-6% range, which continues to weigh on affordability for many potential homebuyers. Even with the modest decline, mortgage demand has weakened for several consecutive weeks as both purchase and refinance applications have dropped. Overall, the housing market is showing softer activity, with high borrowing costs still limiting buyer interest despite small rate improvements. CNBC has the full story.

Opinions mixed: Americans are increasingly using AI in everyday life, including chatbots at work, school, health care and for information, but most remain cautious or uneasy about its overall impact. Survey data shows that while awareness and usage of AI are rising, especially among teens and younger adults, many people are more concerned than excited. At the same time, opinions are mixed: Americans see potential benefits in areas like medical care, but they also express limited trust in institutions and uncertainty about how AI will shape society. Pew Research Center has the full story.

Heavy rainfall expected: Tropical Storm Arthur formed in the Gulf off of Texas on Wednesday, becoming the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. The poorly organized system is expected to move inland near the Texas-Louisiana border and quickly weaken after landfall. The primary threat from the storm is heavy rainfall, with widespread flooding possible across parts of Texas, Louisiana and neighboring Gulf Coast states. Bloomberg has the full story.