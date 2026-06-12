Roundup: Meta outage / Musk the trillionaire / ChatGPT

Morning disruption: Meta’s platforms—including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp—experienced a widespread global outage that disrupted access for hundreds of thousands of users. The issue began around midmorning, causing problems like login failures, broken feeds and interruptions to messaging and business tools. Meta acknowledged the outage and said it was working to restore services, with most platforms gradually recovering within a couple of hours. Inc. has the full story

A financial first: SpaceX’s IPO reportedly raised about $75 billion and valued the company near $1.77 trillion, making it one of the most valuable public companies ever. The valuation surge pushed Elon Musk’s estimated net worth above $1 trillion due to his large ownership stake. The jump was driven by investor excitement over SpaceX’s space, Starlink, and AI ambitions despite ongoing losses. Reuters has the full story.

Milestone reached: ChatGPT’s app reached 1 billion monthly active users in May 2026, becoming the fastest app ever to hit that milestone, even as sentiment toward AI has grown more negative due to concerns about jobs, privacy, ethics and environmental impacts. Despite that skepticism, ChatGPT usage continues to surge, signaling strong demand for AI tools. CNBC has the full story.