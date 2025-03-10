Roundup: Medical expenses / Black bear hunting / Redfin

Prefiled bill: A new legislative proposal, House Bill 34, introduced by state Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell, aims to significantly reshape how medical expenses are recovered in Louisiana court cases. The bill would repeal several existing restrictions and introduce broader flexibility for claimants seeking compensation for medical costs. Under current Louisiana law, the recovery of medical expenses is tightly regulated, particularly when expenses are covered by health insurance or Medicare. Read more from The Center Square.

Expanding: Louisiana is set to expand its second black bear hunting season in two generations with 26 total permits to be granted and two more areas open to hunters in 2025. Last year’s inaugural hunt in December was exclusively in Management Area 4, with 10 bears harvested. Read more from the USA Today network.

Pending sale: Mortgage giant Rocket Cos. has agreed to buy Redfin in an all-stock deal valuing the online real estate brokerage at $1.75 billion. The owner of Rocket Mortgage said Monday that the deal values Redfin shares at $12.50 apiece and connects Redfin’s nearly 50 million monthly visitors with Rocket’s suite of mortgage products. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.