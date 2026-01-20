Roundup: MBA blues / New BRG clinic / Netflix’s WB offer

Looking for work: Even graduates from elite MBA programs are facing a tougher job market than before COVID. Hiring from top schools remains below prepandemic levels, with many students still searching months after graduation. Layoffs, slower job growth and visa hurdles are complicating searches, pushing some to accept pay cuts or work for smaller employers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Expanding: Baton Rouge General is expanding pulmonary care with a new BRG pulmonary medicine clinic on Bluebonnet, led by veteran specialist Roy Culotta. The site will house the hospital’s lung nodule program, offering reviews, robotic diagnostics, appointments and earlier detection aimed at reducing delays and easing patient anxiety across the region.

All cash: Netflix has adjusted its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets to an all-cash bid, according to an SEC filing Tuesday. Netflix now plans to pay $27.75 per WBD share entirely in cash to acquire WBD’s streaming platform HBO Max and the Warner Bros. film studio. The two companies initially reached a deal in December, comprising a combination of cash and stock at an equity value of $72 billion. Read more from CNBC.