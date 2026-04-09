Roundup: Luxury housing markets / Shreveport’s blight / NFL media rights

13 stand out: Luxury housing markets across the U.S. are increasingly defined by million-dollar listings, with Realtor.com identifying 13 areas where at least half of homes exceed that threshold. Coastal enclaves like Nantucket, Massachusetts, dominate, driven by limited supply, while smaller, high-amenity markets are emerging. Despite strong demand, the luxury segment is showing slight price softness alongside the broader housing market. Read the full story from CNBC.

Redevelopment push: Shreveport officials are pushing zoning changes to revive a blighted downtown corridor, aiming to attract new businesses and investment. The proposal would expand permitted uses along Texas Street, where many properties sit vacant. Leaders hope added flexibility, paired with incentives, will stabilize deteriorating buildings and spark long-awaited redevelopment. Read more from The Center Square.

Antitrust probe: The Justice Department has opened an antitrust probe into the NFL’s media rights deals, examining whether its broadcast model drives up costs for fans. Regulators are scrutinizing the league’s long-standing exemption as streaming fragmentation and rising subscription costs make games harder—and more expensive—for consumers to watch. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.