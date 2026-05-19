Roundup: LSU Vet Med’s new tech / Blue Bayou returns / Home Depot

Sharper animal scans: LSU Vet Med has installed a new Canon Orian 1.5T MRI system, replacing equipment used since 2009 and completing a multiyear radiology modernization effort. The advanced MRI will provide faster, higher-resolution imaging for small and large animal patients, helping diagnose neurological, orthopedic and soft tissue conditions. The technology also gives LSU veterinary students and residents hands-on training with cutting-edge diagnostic equipment.

Beating the heat: Blue Bayou Waterpark reopens Friday under new operators Leisure Sports and Recreation, which has spent months upgrading the Baton Rouge park. Improvements include pool and pump repairs, slide refurbishments, updated lockers and point-of-sale systems. The park is also implementing new staff policies focused on cleanliness, safety and customer service. Dixie Landing, the adjacent former theme park, will remain closed. Read more from 225.

Earnings top expectations: Home Depot got a lift in the first quarter from professionals and also homeowners stocking up on spring supplies. Profit fell from its first quarter last year, but the national home improvement retailer beat Wall Street expectations. “The underlying demand in our business was relatively similar to what we saw throughout fiscal 2025, despite greater consumer uncertainty and housing affordability pressure,” CEO Ted Decker said Tuesday. Read more from the Associated Press.