Roundup: LSU football / Tariffs challenged / Going nuclear

SEC predictions: LSU is predicted to finish fifth in the SEC this season, according to a preseason media poll. Georgia is predicted to be the SEC champion, with Texas projected to finish second, followed by Ole Miss and Texas A&M. But hope is not lost: Only 10 times since 1992 has the champion predicted prior to the season gone on to win the SEC Championship Game. See the full poll results here.

Lawsuit filed: Two small businesses sued the Trump administration on Friday over the tariffs it had imposed on more than 80 U.S. trade partners just hours earlier. The lawsuit, filed in a federal trade court, argues that the Trump administration had misused the law in its attempt to recreate the same tariff system that judges had already ruled illegal. The plaintiffs are represented by the Liberty Justice Center, a legal group that has successfully challenged the Trump administration’s tariffs in the past. The New York Times has the full story.

A new frontier?: One of America’s busiest shipping ports is looking to go nuclear. The Port of Long Beach in California has signed an agreement with federal regulators to explore the construction of a small nuclear reactor to power the port. The plan is still in its infancy and may not ultimately come to fruition—but if it does, the port would become the first in the world to run on nuclear power. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.