Roundup: Local Walmart remodeling / Consumer prices / Venture Global  

Closing temporarily: The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Airline Highway in Prairieville will temporarily close starting April 6 for a four-week remodel. The pharmacy and fuel station will remain open. The rapid renovation will refresh the store with updated lighting, signage and fixtures, expanded aisles, upgraded online grocery pickup and delivery capabilities, and improvements to the pharmacy.

January jump: Consumer prices rose at the start of 2026, signaling persistent inflation even before geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices higher. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge climbed 0.3% in January and 2.8% year over year, while economic growth slowed. Economists warn that rising energy costs could further complicate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. Read more from The New York Times.

Project on schedule: Venture Global LNG told customers its Plaquemines export terminal in Louisiana will begin long-term LNG deliveries on Oct. 31 at previously agreed prices despite surging global gas prices tied to Middle East tensions. The company says the project remains on schedule, with most 2026 cargoes already contracted to major energy buyers. Read more from Baird Maritime.