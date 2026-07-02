Roundup: LNG tax windfall / High beef prices / Microsoft’s AI push

$4B in property taxes: Cameron Parish is expected to collect more than $4 billion in property taxes over the next decade as tax exemptions expire for six major LNG facilities. Annual property tax revenue is projected to rise from about $75 million in 2026 to more than $300 million by 2037, driven largely by the end of the Industrial Tax Exemption Program benefits. Parish leaders say the additional revenue will help fund infrastructure, coastal restoration, hurricane resilience and other long-term community investments. 10/12 Industry Report has the full story.

Demand holds steady: U.S. beef prices remain near record highs, but consumers are still buying steak and other beef products at steady levels. Even with higher grocery costs, beef remains a priority in many diets, especially for grilling and high-protein eating habits. Tight cattle supply and slow herd rebuilding are helping keep prices elevated while demand stays resilient. CNBC has the full story.

Mobilizing workforce: Microsoft is deploying about 6,000 employees to accelerate customer adoption of its AI tools, focusing heavily on integrating generative AI into business workflows. The effort is aimed at helping enterprises more quickly implement and scale AI systems built on Microsoft’s cloud and software ecosystem. This push reflects the company’s broader strategy to deepen AI usage across its customer base and strengthen its position in the competitive AI market. Bloomberg has the full story.

Editor’s Note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday, July 3. Have a safe and happy holiday.