Roundup: Live Nation antitrust trial / Peloton’s new venture / Flight disruptions

Resuming: The antitrust trial of Live Nation and Ticketmaster resumed Monday in a New York federal court with 36 states remaining in the case a week after the Justice Department settled its claims and withdrew. The states, along with the District of Columbia, continue to press claims that Live Nation Entertainment and its ticketing subsidiary, Ticketmaster, are blocking competition and driving up prices for fans. Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Expanding offerings: Peloton on Monday announced the launch of its Commercial Series, the company’s first Bike and Tread products built for high-traffic gym floors. The move marks the company’s latest push beyond its core at-home business, as it goes deeper into the multibillion-dollar commercial fitness market. Read more from CNBC.

Weather adds to misery: Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Monday as powerful storms swept across the eastern half of the country and a partial government shutdown affecting airport security screeners dragged into a second month. The disruptions come at an already challenging time for air travel, in part because the shutdown that began Feb. 14 has strained staffing at some security checkpoints. Read more from the Associated Press.