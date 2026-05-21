Roundup: LIV Golf / Hurricane season / Clinical food pantry

Fundraising push: LIV Golf is preparing to take its revised business plan and investor pitch on the road as early as Thursday in an effort to raise fresh capital to sustain operations beyond the current season. The upstart golf circuit is seeking between $250 million and $350 million in financing from potential investors. The fundraising push comes weeks after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it would stop funding LIV’s operations after the 2026 season. CNBC has the full story.

NOAA’s forecast: Meteorologists predict a developing El Nino that is forecast to get strong, will likely dampen the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, but it won’t make the potentially deadly storms disappear. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday issued its seasonal outlook for the Atlantic basin, giving a 55% chance of a below-average season. The agency forecasts eight to 14 named storms, with three to six of them becoming strong enough to hit hurricane status and one to three of those intensifying to major hurricanes. Read more from the Associated Press.

Healthy food options: As part of a broader effort to reinvest in the health of the Greater Baton Rouge community, FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake, Healthy Blue Louisiana, the American Heart Association and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are launching a new clinical food pantry aimed at expanding access to healthy food and nutrition support in north Baton Rouge. The pantry will provide eligible patients enrolled in the Our Lady of the Lake Geaux Get Healthy Clinical Program with access to nutritious foods on-site during or after medical visits. A ribbon cutting is set for Friday at FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake North on Airline Highway.

