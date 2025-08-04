Roundup: Leadership Baton Rouge / New state laws / Offshore wind leases

Applications open: Applications are now being accepted for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Leadership Baton Rouge program. Applications will be accepted until midnight on Sept. 30. The program seeks to train and promote high achievers for leadership positions in the community. Apply online here.

Now in effect: Ten new laws, which Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill together describes as a “transformative” set of reforms, officially took effect on Friday. The newly effective measures include reforms to post-conviction relief, restrictions on certain driver’s licenses, expanded authority for fugitive apprehension, and sweeping new rules on electronic monitoring. Read more from The Center Square.

Stepping back: The Trump administration is canceling plans for new offshore wind development, rescinding over 3.5 million acres previously set aside for wind projects. Federal officials say they will no longer reserve large areas for “speculative wind development.” Offshore wind lease sales were anticipated off the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Maine, New York, California and Oregon, as well as in the central Atlantic. Read more from the Associated Press.