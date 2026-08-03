Roundup: Leadership Baton Rouge / American Dream Initiative / Visa buys BioCatch

Capital leaders: The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership has opened applications for the 2027 Leadership Baton Rouge program, with submissions due by midnight on Sept. 30. The program is designed to develop and connect emerging community leaders through monthly sessions, leadership training and opportunities to increase civic involvement in the Capital Region.

Housing hope: JPMorgan Chase has announced plans to invest $750 billion in housing over the next decade, aiming to finance or preserve 1 million affordable housing units and help 500,000 consumers purchase homes. The initiative expands the bank’s American Dream Initiative and will include lending, grants, partnerships and advocacy for policies aimed at increasing housing supply and affordability. JPMorgan also plans to grow its mortgage business by hiring 850 home-lending advisers and increasing residential lending as it works to address the nation’s housing shortage. Bloomberg has the full story.

Strengthening cybersecurity: Visa announced a $2.4 billion cash acquisition of fraud detection startup BioCatch to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities amid rising AI-driven scams and account takeovers. The deal will give Visa access to BioCatch’s behavioral biometrics technology, which uses user activity patterns to identify fraud before transactions occur. The acquisition expands Visa’s fast-growing value-added services business and is expected to close by the end of the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2027, pending regulatory approval. CNBC has the full story.