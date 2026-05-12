Roundup: Junior League / Lane Kiffin article / Youth job fair

New leadership academy: The Junior League of Baton Rouge is launching a new Women’s Leadership Academy aimed at senior and executive level women across Louisiana. Powered by LSU’s Leadership Development Institute, the six-month program will combine coaching, peer learning and leadership development exercises, offering participants graduate level credentials, expanded professional networks and personalized growth plans. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Ole Miss fans angered: In a recent article in Vanity Fair. LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin said that when he was running the football program at Ole Miss that some recruits would tell him they were not interested in coming there due to racial concerns. Kiffin discussed the issue in a recent article in Vanity Fair. “[They would say], ‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,’” Kiffin told the magazine. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’” Read more from The Associated Press.

Future workforce focus: Baton Rouge’s Mayor-President Sid Edwards is launching a youth-focused job fair Saturday at Istrouma High School aimed at connecting students, recent graduates and young adults with jobs, internships and workforce resources. The event will feature local employers, mock interviews, training opportunities and civic engagement resources, reflecting a broader push to strengthen Baton Rouge’s future workforce pipeline through targeted youth career development.