Roundup: Jobless claims / LNG long-term risks / LSU athletics

Layoffs limited: U.S. jobless claims edged up to 210,000 last week, but continuing claims fell to their lowest level in nearly two years, signaling a still-resilient labor market. Economists say layoffs remain limited despite economic headwinds, though rising long-term unemployment and weaker job-finding confidence suggest underlying cracks may be forming. Read the full story from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Seeking alternatives: Surging global LNG prices, driven by supply disruptions tied to the Iran war, are boosting short-term gains for U.S. exporters—but creating longer-term risks. Higher costs are pushing buyers toward alternatives like coal and renewables, threatening demand in key growth markets and raising concerns that LNG could lose its competitive edge globally. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Baton Rouge bound: McNeese athletic director Heath Schroyer is heading to LSU for a senior leadership role, capping a tenure marked by major fundraising gains and program growth. His departure comes as LSU continues reshaping its athletics leadership, with potential ripple effects for coaching decisions and broader strategy across the state’s flagship program. Read more from WAFB-TV.