Roundup: Jazz Fest security / Consumer confidence shrinks / Nike cuts deep

Security steps up: New Orleans officials have increased security at Jazz Fest after a federal investigation into a suspected mass shooting plot believed to target a Louisiana festival. Authorities say a robust, multi-agency public safety plan is in place, including more than 200 NOPD officers daily, National Guard support, barriers and real-time monitoring as the festival moves forward under heightened vigilance. Read more from The Center Square.

Inflation fears rise: U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in April as inflation fears and uncertainty tied to the Iran war weighed on households. Consumers expect higher prices and rising gas costs, pressuring budgets and clouding the outlook. While spending has held up so far, economists warn persistent energy costs and economic anxiety could dampen consumer activity in the months ahead. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.

Strategy prompts cuts: Nike is cutting about 1,400 jobs, mostly in technology, as part of its “Win Now” turnaround strategy, marking a second round of layoffs this year. The move comes as the company works to streamline operations, modernize supply chains and navigate continued sales pressure, including weakness in China. Read more from CNBC.