Roundup: Jay Ducote / Interest rates / Oil production 

Next bite: Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote is the host of a new cooking competition series released last week. The six-episode Southern Food Truck Wars was filmed in Baton Rouge last year and features restaurateurs competing to be named champion. Watch the series on Fawesome.

It might be a while: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that he wants to wait a while before cutting interest rates again amid uncertainty over where the U.S. economy is headed in 2025. “I want to see what the 100 basis points of reduction that we did at the end of last year translates to in terms of the economy,” Bostic says. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Supply policy: OPEC+ agreed Monday to stick to its policy of gradually raising oil output from April and removed the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration from the sources used to monitor its production and adherence to supply pacts. OPEC+ and Donald Trump clashed repeatedly during his first administration when he demanded it raise production to compensate for the drop in Iranian supply that resulted from U.S. sanctions. Read more from Reuters.