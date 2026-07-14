Roundup: In-flight Wi-Fi / JPMorgan’s AI costs / $50.1M T. rex

Airline adds features: Frontier Airlines will offer in-flight Wi-Fi for the first time through a partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink, with service expected to roll out next year. The move is part of the airline’s broader strategy to attract more travelers by adding premium features like first-class seating and faster internet. Frontier has not yet said whether passengers will pay for Wi-Fi access. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

New guidance on use: JPMorgan is telling employees to avoid using costly AI tools for simple tasks that can be completed with cheaper alternatives. The bank wants AI spending to focus on high-value applications that improve productivity and deliver measurable returns. The guidance highlights a broader effort among financial firms to balance AI adoption with cost efficiency. Bloomberg has the full story.

Prehistoric payday: A rare 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton named “Gus” sold for a record $50.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York, making it the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever auctioned. The approximately 38-foot-long, 12.5-foot-tall specimen was discovered in South Dakota and is considered one of the most complete T. rex fossils found, with a well-preserved skull and 183 fossilized bones. The sale has renewed debate among paleontologists, who worry that major fossils being bought by private collectors could limit scientific access and research opportunities. CNBC has the full story.