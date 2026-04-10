Roundup: Hurricane season / Postal rate hikes / Recruiting gamers

Prediction: Colorado State University forecasters predict a slightly below-average 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major storms expected. The outlook, driven by a likely El Niño pattern, suggests reduced activity overall, though uncertainty remains. Experts warn that even a quieter season can bring significant risk, urging coastal communities to prepare early and stay vigilant. Read more from CNBC.

Forever stamps: The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the price of a first-class Forever stamp by about 5% to 82 cents starting July 12, pending approval. Postcard rates will also increase, as the agency faces rising costs and a mandate to remain self-funded. The move continues a series of price hikes as USPS works to stabilize its finances. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

From consoles to air control: The U.S. government is recruiting video gamers to help fill a shortage of air traffic controllers, pitching the role as a high-paying career that rewards skills like quick thinking and multitasking. A new campaign highlights gaming as training for the job, as officials look for unconventional ways to address a staffing gap of more than 3,000 positions. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.