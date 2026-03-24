Roundup: Housing forecast / College gun bill / US job market 

Sluggish price growth: Zillow has cut its home price growth forecast, as it now expects U.S. values to rise just 0.5% through early 2027, signaling a softer housing market. While prices aren’t falling nationally, regional gaps are widening, with some metros seeing declines as affordability improves slightly with income growth outpacing home prices. Read more from Fast Company.

Withdrawn: A proposal to allow firearms on Louisiana college campuses has been shelved after its sponsor withdrew the bill, citing lack of student support at hearings. The move halts the measure for now, though the lawmaker signaled openness to revisiting it next year if backing materializes. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Workers pessimistic: Americans’ outlook on the job market has turned increasingly pessimistic, a surprisingly negative shift given the low unemployment rate but one that likely reflects an ongoing hiring drought. Just 28% of workers in a quarterly Gallup survey conducted late last year said now is a “good time” to find a quality job, with 72% saying it is a bad time. Those figures are a sharp reversal from just a few years ago, in mid-2022, when 70% said it was a good time. Read the full story from the Associated Press.