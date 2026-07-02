Roundup: Holiday gasoline deals / Appliance requirements / US factory orders

Pump rewards: Amazon and J.C. Penney are offering promotions to help shoppers offset fuel costs during the busy holiday travel weekend. Amazon Prime members can save 50 cents per gallon at participating gas stations, July 2-5, while JCPenney is offering $10 off a $10 purchase with a gas station receipt on July 3. The promotions are designed to attract customers while easing travel expenses. Inc. has the full story.

Energy efficiency standards: The U.S. Department of Energy has proposed eliminating federal energy efficiency requirements for appliances, part of a broader Trump administration push to roll back regulations it says raise consumer costs and limit choice. The plan would revise how energy conservation standards are set for products like air conditioners, refrigerators and water heaters, aligning with President Trump’s deregulatory agenda. The administration argues the changes will lower prices and improve product performance, while critics warn they could increase long-term energy use and costs. Bloomberg has the full story.

Down in May: U.S. factory orders fell 1.3% in May, largely driven by a sharp drop in volatile commercial aircraft bookings after a strong surge in April. Despite the decline, demand in other areas such as computers, machinery and metals remained solid, helped by ongoing business investment. Overall, manufacturing activity remained relatively resilient, with year-over-year orders still up and support coming from sectors like AI-related spending. Reuters has the full story.

Editor’s Note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday, July 3. Have a safe and happy holiday.