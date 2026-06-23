Roundup: Heineken CEO / Meta smart glasses / Global view of Trump

Outsider taking helm: Heineken has appointed Rafael Oliveira, the CEO of JDE Peet’s, as its next chief executive, marking the first time the brewer has chosen an external candidate for the role. Oliveira will take over on Oct. 1 for a four-year term, succeeding Dolf van den Brink after his departure earlier this year. The move comes as Heineken faces pressure from slowing beer sales and investor expectations to accelerate its growth strategy. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

More affordable: Meta has launched a new line of AI-powered smart glasses starting at $299, marking its first in-house branded wearable devices rather than using Ray-Ban or Oakley names. The lineup includes multiple styles, including a fashion-focused version designed with Kylie Jenner, all built with cameras, microphones and Meta AI features but no display. The move is aimed at expanding adoption of AI wearables by making them more affordable while strengthening Meta’s lead in the smart glasses market. CNBC has the full story.

Confidence slips: A new survey of 36 countries finds that global views of Donald Trump are overwhelmingly negative, with roughly two-thirds of respondents lacking confidence in his leadership of world affairs. It also shows that confidence in the U.S. as a reliable international partner has declined in many countries, with no surveyed nation showing an improvement in attitudes toward Trump over the past year. Overall, fewer people now see the U.S. as dependable, and confidence in Trump has fallen in most countries compared with previous surveys. Pew Research Center has the full story.