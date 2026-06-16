Roundup: Heavy rainfall ahead / Biofuels’ major role / Verizon’s new plan

Stay storm ready: East Baton Rouge Parish officials are closely monitoring a developing Gulf weather system that is expected to strengthen into a tropical system later this week, with multiple rounds of heavy rain forecast through Friday. A flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, and four to six inches of rain could lead to street flooding, stressed drainage systems and hazardous travel conditions. Officials have activated preparedness measures and urge residents to stay informed, prepare their homes, avoid driving through flooded roads and use local emergency resources as conditions evolve.

Biofuels support farmland: Biofuels are expected to play a major role in sustaining farmland values by maintaining strong demand for crops used in fuel production. Expanding mandates and blending requirements are increasingly linking agricultural markets to energy policy, which helps support crop prices and farm incomes. However, this creates greater exposure to policy and energy-market shifts, meaning farmland stability could weaken if biofuel incentives change. Bloomberg has the full story.

Simpler wireless plans: Verizon is introducing simpler wireless plans aimed at making pricing easier to understand and more transparent for customers. It is also eliminating certain activation and upgrade fees as part of a broader effort to reduce friction in the customer experience. Alongside these changes, it is rolling out a loyalty program designed to offer rewards and incentives to improve retention and attract new subscribers. Reuters has the full story.