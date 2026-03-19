Roundup: Health insurance woes / Fluoride fight / Climate lawsuit crackdown

Losing coverage: Millions of Americans are losing health insurance after enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired, driving up premiums. A new survey finds nearly one in 10 dropped coverage, while many remaining enrollees face higher out-of-pocket costs and financial strain, raising concerns that coverage losses could continue throughout the year. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Escalating fight: Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a proposal that would let local voters decide whether to add or remove fluoride from public water systems. Supporters cite health concerns, while dental and public health groups warn the move could harm long-term oral health outcomes. The measure heads to the full Senate. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Lawsuit limits advance: A Louisiana bill would limit climate-related lawsuits against oil and gas companies, requiring multiple layers of state approval before parishes can seek damages. Supporters say it protects industry, while critics argue it could restrict communities’ ability to address environmental harm and protect public health and property. Read more from Legal Newsline.