Roundup: GOP registration / US job growth / Lawsuit against Google

Now leading in Louisiana: The Louisiana Republican Party announced that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in total registered voters in the state for the first time in modern history. Party Chair Derek Babcock credited grassroots volunteers and voter outreach efforts for reaching the milestone. He framed the shift as a sign of growing conservative momentum in Louisiana and urged continued voter registration efforts ahead of upcoming elections.

June numbers: U.S. private employers added 98,000 jobs in June, a slowdown from May and weaker than expected, according to ADP data. Job gains were concentrated in a few sectors like healthcare, while others such as leisure and hospitality were softer. The report points to a cooling but still positive U.S. labor market. Bloomberg has the full story.

Ordered to pay: A Swedish court ordered Google to pay $1.97 billion to Klarna’s PriceRunner unit, finding that Google abused its dominant search position by favoring its own comparison-shopping service over rivals. The ruling stems from long-running claims tied to a 2017 EU antitrust decision that already found Google had engaged in similar self-preferencing practices. Google said it disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal, while Klarna said the judgment supports fairer competition in online shopping. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.