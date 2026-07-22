Roundup: Generic drug tariffs / AI eyewear / Nike’s new China play

Timetable announced: President Donald Trump announced that imported generic drugs will face no tariffs for two years starting Aug. 1, followed by a 100% tariff in August 2028 and a 200% tariff in 2029 to encourage manufacturers to shift production to the U.S. Experts say the policy could significantly impact India, which supplies about half of U.S. generic medicines, but question whether the high costs and global supply chains will make large-scale reshoring practical. CNBC has the full story.

Privacy focus: Samsung unveiled new details about its upcoming AI-powered smart glasses, developed with Google, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, highlighting features such as up to nine hours of battery life and durable construction. To address privacy concerns, the company said the glasses will prevent recording if the recording indicator is blocked and pledged not to use users’ audio, video or screen-sharing data to train AI models. A fall launch is planned. Bloomberg has the full story.

Rebooting: Nike will stop supplying more than 1,000 third-party online sellers in China beginning Jan. 1, shifting most digital sales to its own website, app and official flagship stores to improve pricing, branding and the customer experience. The move is part of a broader turnaround strategy to revive sales in China after two years of decline, with plans to expand localized products, open new store formats and strengthen ties with Chinese sports teams. While Nike says the strategy is tailored to China’s market, some analysts warn it could repeat the company’s unsuccessful direct-to-consumer approach seen in Western markets. The Wall Street Journal has the full story. This story may require a subscription.