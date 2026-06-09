Roundup: Fortune 500 / Youth sports boom / Data center tax revenue

Entergy jumps 15 spots: Three Louisiana companies have made the latest Fortune 1000 list, with two of those earning spots in the Fortune 500. Entergy climbed 15 spots, rising to No. 340. Meanwhile, Monroe-based Lumen Technologies landed at No. 354, while Covington-based Pool Corp. ranked No. 648. Visit the Fortune website to view all rankings.

Fields of revenue: Private investors are building massive youth sports complexes that combine playing fields with hotels, restaurants and entertainment. The boom is driven by families spending more on travel sports and by communities seeking tourism revenue. The trend is creating a lucrative industry but also raising concerns about affordability and inequality in youth sports. Bloomberg has the full story.

Funding infrastructure: Bossier City is considering creating an infrastructure fund tied to a major Amazon-linked data center project. The fund would use tax revenue generated by the development to help pay for roads, water, sewer and other infrastructure improvements. City leaders say the plan could reduce the need to borrow money for future projects. The Center Square has the full story.