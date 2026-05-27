Roundup: Fortified homes / American agriculture / St. George

New law: Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday signed a bill into law that reallocates millions in excess funds to continue the expansion of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program. The program provides up to $10,000 in grants to homeowners to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to protect homes from hurricanes and other severe weather. Landry said that 4,900 homeowners have gotten grants for roofs since the program started in 2023. Landry noted that more than 3,800 homeowners have applied to participate in the program. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Pressure mounting: Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford says American agriculture is facing mounting financial pressure as farm bankruptcies rise and median farm income declines. Ford, who previously worked across multiple industries, now leads one of the few Fortune 500 cooperatives, representing thousands of farmer-members. She says roughly 90% of family-owned farms rely on outside income, while fewer than 5% remain profitable. Ford has pushed for immigration reform, infrastructure investment and a new farm bill to support the industry. The Wall Street Journal has the complete story.

Under consideration: St. George city leaders are considering breaking away from the East Baton Rouge Parish library system, arguing residents pay too much for limited services. The newly created city has one library within its city limits, the Jones Creek Branch. City Councilman Andrew Murrell said St. George taxpayers contribute about $17 million annually to the parishwide library tax. He said he wants the city to establish its own board to oversee the Jones Creek branch and redirect a portion of those funds to other projects. WAFB-TV has the full story.