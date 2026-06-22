Roundup: Flip phones are back / LNG facility explosion / Healthcare logistics

Going retro: A revived retro tech brand is launching a $500 flip phone aimed at digital minimalism and reducing smartphone addiction. The device blends nostalgic design with modern features like support for many Android apps while blocking social media and web browsing. It targets users who want a “detox” from constant notifications but still need basic communication tools. Inc. has the full story.

Qatar blast: Qatar’s Energy Ministry says a blast at its Ras Laffan LNG complex during a restart attempt was an industrial accident and that it will not affect the country’s liquefied natural gas export capacity. The explosion killed 13 and injured dozens, but officials reported no damage that would disrupt LNG shipments or cause environmental risks. Despite the severity of the incident, Qatar maintains its export operations remain intact and continues assessing the cause of the blast. Bloomberg has the full story

UPS strategy shift: UPS is investing heavily in expanding its healthcare logistics business as part of a broader shift toward higher-margin, more specialized services. The company is building out capabilities like cold-chain distribution and pharmaceutical delivery, supported by acquisitions and new infrastructure. This strategy is aimed at making healthcare a much larger share of revenue while improving profitability and reducing reliance on lower-margin package volumes. CNBC has the full story.