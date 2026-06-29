Roundup: First Tuesday volunteers / Hybrid sales surge / Comcast splits

Emerge campus refresh: On July 7, more than 200 volunteers from businesses across Greater Baton Rouge will serve at The Emerge School for Autism, completing painting, repairs and campus improvements to prepare for the new school year, with a prep day on July 6. The project is one of First Tuesday’s largest annual service efforts, bringing together businesses and community volunteers to support children with autism and their families.

Production shift: U.S. consumers are increasingly choosing hybrid vehicles after federal incentives for electric cars were eliminated, which reduced the financial advantage of buying EVs. As a result, electric vehicle sales have slowed while hybrids have surged in popularity, especially among buyers who want better fuel efficiency without relying fully on charging infrastructure. Automakers are responding by shifting production plans away from some EV expansion and toward a broader lineup of hybrid models to match changing demand. The Washington Post has the full story.

Spinning off NBC Universal: Comcast announced it will split into two publicly traded companies by spinning off NBCUniversal and Sky into a stand-alone media and entertainment business while keeping its broadband, wireless and cable operations separate. The move is intended to give each company more strategic focus and flexibility as they face very different challenges in the media and telecom industries. Comcast will temporarily retain a minority stake in the newly formed media company after the separation is completed. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.