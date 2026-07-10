Roundup: Fed report / Air taxis / $7B healthcare acquisition

Inflation update: In its semiannual monetary report to Congress, the Federal Reserve said inflation remains well above its 2% target rate, boosted by tariffs and other factors, and reaffirmed that restoring price stability is its top priority. The report said the U.S. economy and labor market have stayed resilient, with moderate growth despite weaker consumer spending and housing activity. It added that future interest rate decisions will depend on incoming economic data and evolving risks. Bloomberg has the full story.

Flying into the future: Beta Technologies is gaining attention as a major player in the U.S. government’s new eVTOL air taxi initiative, which aims to accelerate testing and adoption of electric aircraft. The company was selected for multiple pilot projects focused on air taxis, cargo transport and other advanced aviation uses. The program could help Beta and other manufacturers move closer to commercial operations, though certification and infrastructure challenges remain. CNBC has the full story.

Private equity deal: Warburg Pincus is nearing a deal to acquire specialty pharmacy company Pantherx Rare for more than $7 billion, including debt, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Pittsburgh-based Pantherx Rare focuses on providing medications and care for patients with rare and orphan diseases and is currently owned by an investor group that includes General Atlantic. The acquisition reflects growing private equity interest in healthcare and specialty pharmacy businesses, though the deal is not yet finalized. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.