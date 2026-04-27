Roundup: Energy from space / Billionaire tax / Herbicide lawsuits

Meta looks to the heavens: Meta is betting on an unconventional energy source to support its growing AI ambitions, striking a deal for space-based solar power that could one day beam electricity to Earth. The agreement gives Meta access to future capacity as it looks beyond natural gas and traditional renewables to meet soaring data center demand. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

California initiative: Supporters of a proposed California billionaire tax say they’ve gathered enough signatures to qualify the measure for November’s ballot, setting up a major political fight. The one-time 5% tax on billionaires could raise billions for healthcare funding, though opponents warn of economic fallout, legal challenges and potential wealth flight. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

SCOTUS divided: The Supreme Court seemed divided Monday over whether to block thousands of lawsuits alleging the maker of the herbicide Roundup failed to warn people it could cause cancer. The case came before the justices after a tidal wave of litigation that included some multibillion-dollar verdicts against the global agrochemical manufacturer Bayer, which owns Roundup maker Monsanto. Read more from the Associated Press.