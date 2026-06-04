Roundup: Ebola outbreak / Mosquito problem / AI doctors

World Cup challenge: As athletes and fans prepare for the FIFA World Cup starting next week, global health officials are gearing up to protect against infectious diseases. For the first time, the tournament will span 16 host cities across three countries, the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and feature 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup in history. The massive event also comes amid an Ebola outbreak in Uganda and Congo. Despite worry, infectious disease experts say the risk of widespread Ebola transmission during the tournament is low. CNBC has the full story.

Near the top: Baton Rouge ranks sixth on the seasonal ranking of top 15 mosquito-infested cities across Louisiana and east Texas based on environmental risk factors tied to mosquito activity, according to J&J Exterminating. The ranking places coastal areas and communities with high humidity where warm temperatures and wet conditions can extend mosquito season near the top. Residents can reduce mosquito pressure by emptying standing water at least once a week, keeping gutters clear, trimming dense vegetation, repairing window screens and using EPA-registered repellents when spending time outdoors. View the full release.

Answer to the shortage?: Amid a doctor shortage crisis, the push for AI doctors grows. Rural doctors can specifically benefit from these technological advances by using it to automatically refill prescriptions and read medical records. While critics call it a slippery slope, the Trump administration views AI as a valuable asset to the MAHA movement. The Washington Post has the full story. A subscription may be required.