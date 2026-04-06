Roundup: Donor-advised funds / Jamie Dimon’s warnings / Trucking costs

Locking in deductions: Wealthy Americans are increasingly turning to donor-advised funds to lock in tax deductions ahead of new limits on charitable write-offs. The strategy allows donors to avoid capital gains taxes and front-load giving, though critics say funds can sit idle without requirements to distribute money to charities. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Annual letter: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of mounting risks from geopolitical conflicts, persistent inflation and rapid AI disruption in his annual shareholder letter, while criticizing bank regulations as excessive. He also flags growing instability in private credit markets, saying limited transparency could trigger volatility if economic conditions worsen. Read more from CNBC.

Diesel prices fuel surge: U.S. trucking rates have climbed to their highest level since 2022 as diesel prices surge and driver shortages persist, driving up shipping costs nationwide. The increases are expected to ripple through the economy, raising prices on everything from groceries to big-ticket goods and adding fresh pressure to already elevated inflation. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.