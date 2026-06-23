Roundup: Domino’s new CEO / Nissan pivots / $17.5B nuclear loan

Pizza chain shake-up: Domino’s Pizza has named Joe Jordan as its next CEO, effective Oct. 1, as the company works to revive sales during a challenging period for the pizza industry. Jordan, a longtime operations executive at the company, will succeed Russell Weiner, who is moving into the role of executive chair. The leadership change signals a focus on operational execution and growth as the world’s largest pizza chain seeks to strengthen its performance. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Qashqai EV scrapped: Nissan has scrapped plans for an electric Qashqai as part of its cost-cutting efforts. The move reflects weaker-than-expected EV demand in Europe and growing competition from Chinese automakers. Nissan is shifting focus toward a mix of hybrid and electric vehicles while restructuring its business. Reuters has the full story.

New wave of reactors: The U.S. government plans to offer about $17.5 billion in low-cost loans to help utilities finance key components for a new wave of large nuclear reactors, aiming to restart large-scale nuclear construction. The funding is intended to support early procurement of long-lead equipment, speed up project timelines and reduce financing risks for building multiple new reactors, largely based on Westinghouse AP1000 technology. The effort is part of a broader push to expand nuclear power capacity to meet rising electricity demand, even as past large reactor projects have faced major delays and cost overruns. Bloomberg has the full story.