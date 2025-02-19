Roundup: Doctor or no doctor? / Entergy profits / iPhone update

Credentials in question: Is Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham actually the family medicine doctor he has insisted he is? Louisiana Illuminator reports that despite referring to himself as such, Abraham is not listed as board-certified on the online portal of the American Board of Family Medicine, the credentialing body for all family medicine physicians. Nor is he listed as specializing in family medicine on the State Board of Medical Examiners’ website. He’s not registered with the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians either, the organization told WWNO/WRKF. The Louisiana Department of Health did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Powering up: Entergy has beaten fourth-quarter profit estimates thanks to lower operating expenses and higher electricity demand. Reuters reports that shares of the company rose 6.4% in morning trade Tuesday. Power consumption is set to reach record highs in 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in December, driven in part by electricity demand from data centers. Reuters has the full story.

Remaking the iPhone SE: An upgrade to Apple’s budget-conscious iPhone model is set to launch today. Expect significant changes to the new version of the iPhone SE, last released in 2022. Analysts and media have reported that this year’s update is likely to lack the physical home button, introduce the FaceID feature and sport a revamped slab-design, in addition to other modifications. Reuters has the full story.