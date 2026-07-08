Roundup: Delta’s new fare / Fed meeting minutes / GLP-1 coverage

Basic business: Delta Air Lines is launching Basic Business, a lower-cost business-class fare that includes the same onboard experience but fewer perks, such as lounge access and ticket flexibility. The airline is also expanding similar “basic” options to other premium cabins. The strategy aims to offer more pricing choices while making premium travel accessible to more customers. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Growing divide: Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed that a few policymakers believed an immediate interest rate hike was warranted because of persistent inflation, though officials ultimately voted to keep rates unchanged. The discussions revealed a growing divide over the inflation outlook, with many signaling that higher rates could still be needed later this year if price pressures don’t ease. The minutes reinforced the Fed’s cautious, data-dependent approach while highlighting a more hawkish tone among some officials. Bloomberg has the full story.

Employer hesitation: Many employers are holding back on expanding coverage for GLP-1 obesity drugs as rising demand pushes up healthcare costs. A survey found that while many companies currently cover these medications, some are considering scaling back benefits or adding stricter requirements to control expenses. Employers remain uncertain whether the drugs’ long-term health benefits will offset their high costs. CNBC has the full story.