Roundup: Data center moratorium / Chemical costs / Airline merger proposed

Bill vetoed: Maine’s Democratic governor on Friday vetoed what would have been the country’s first state moratorium on the construction of data centers. The bill passed by the Democrat-controlled state legislature would have instituted a moratorium for more than a year on data centers above a certain size and created a special council to help towns vet potential projects. But Gov. Janet Mills vetoed the bill, saying it failed to include a carve out for a project in the town of Jay that would bring needed jobs to a community that has struggled since the closure of a local mill. Read more from the Associated Press.

Prices rising: BASF is raising prices again for plastic additives, imposing an additional 25% increase after a 20% hike in March as conflict-related disruptions drive up raw material, energy and logistics costs. The increases add pressure to industries from autos to consumer goods, underscoring how geopolitical tensions are rippling through supply chains and industrial input costs. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

United CEO meets resistance: United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says he approached American Airlines about a potential merger, but American rejected the proposal, calling it anticompetitive. Kirby argued a combination could better position U.S. carriers against foreign rivals, though political and regulatory resistance appears significant. Read more from CNBC.