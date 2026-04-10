Roundup: Crawfish prices / Lottery ticket sales / Golf partners

Post-Easter drop: Crawfish prices are easing after the Easter peak, with dock prices dropping $0.50 per pound as demand softens. Consumers can expect to pay about $2.96 per pound for live crawfish and $5.60 for boiled this weekend. Industry trackers say the seasonal dip could sustain strong sales as more consumers enter the market.

Surging: Lottery ticket sales in the U.S. have surged, nearly doubling to over $100 billion since 2008, boosting overall state revenue. But states are also paying out more in prizes, shrinking their share of proceeds. While lotteries remain a major funding tool to avoid raising taxes, the growing payout rates highlight a shift in how much states actually keep. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Partisan advantage: A new study suggests political alignment may play a larger role than expected in golfing performance. Researchers found professional golfers performed better when paired with partners who shared their political views, likely due to improved focus and fewer distractions. The findings could extend beyond sports, offering insight into workplace dynamics where political differences may subtly impact concentration, productivity and even earnings in high-stakes environments. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.