Roundup: Cost of plastics / Haynesville Shale / Tulane health report

Ripple effect: Higher plastics and petrochemical costs are expected to raise prices across a range of consumer goods. Industries that depend heavily on these materials, including food packaging and auto manufacturing, may pass higher costs on to consumers. This could add to inflation and push up prices for everyday purchases. Bloomberg has the full story.

Expanding operations: Natural gas producers in Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale are expanding into new areas of Natchitoches and Sabine parishes, driving a sharp increase in mineral leasing activity and local economic expectations. Officials say a 14.2% jump in April sales tax collections may reflect early impacts from increased oil and gas exploration, including seismic surveying and field operations. The nearby Bossier Formation may contain vast untapped natural gas reserves, supporting continued industry growth despite higher drilling costs. The Center Square has the full story.

Poor outcomes: A Tulane University report says Louisiana’s poor health outcomes, such as high maternal mortality, premature deaths and health disparities, are slowing population and economic growth. It links these issues to underinvestment in healthcare and unequal access, especially in rural and minority communities. The report argues that improving healthcare access and outcomes would help strengthen the state’s workforce and economy. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.