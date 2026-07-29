Roundup: Composite expansion / Oil surges / Steady rates prevail

Carencro investment: NPK Access Solutions LLC will invest $40 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Carencro, increasing production capacity by about 50% and adding a new composite matting product line. The project will create 38 new direct jobs, retain 124 existing positions and support an estimated 109 total new jobs in the Acadiana Region, including indirect employment. Construction is expected to begin in September 2026, with expanded operations coming online by mid-2027, supported by Louisiana workforce and business incentive programs.

Price of retaliation: Oil prices surged Wednesday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would retaliate forcefully against Iran following a reported missile attack on American forces in Jordan that was intercepted. The renewed escalation also included attacks by Iran-backed militias on Saudi oil infrastructure, fueling concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies and shipping routes. Analysts say the heightened geopolitical tensions and risks to Middle East oil exports are likely to keep upward pressure on crude prices. CNBC has the full story.

9-3 split: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting, but a 9-3 split vote revealed growing support among some policymakers for raising rates to combat persistent inflation. Officials reiterated their commitment to restoring inflation to the 2% target as rising energy prices, tariffs and strong economic growth continue to fuel price pressures. While recent inflation data has been mixed, the dissents suggest the Fed could face increasing pressure to tighten policy if inflation remains elevated. Bloomberg has the full story.