Roundup: Commerce Centre sold / Microsoft’s in-house AI / Warehouse construction

Ascension retail property: Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Commerce Centre, a 33,744-square-foot multitenant retail property located at 17097 Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. The Class A shopping center was acquired by an East Coast investor, with Marcus & Millichap representing the seller. The property sits in a growing commercial corridor visible to more than 51,000 vehicles per day. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Selling tips: Microsoft reportedly gave sales teams talking points to compete against Anthropic and OpenAI, emphasizing the cost, control and integration benefits of Microsoft’s own AI models. The strategy reflects Microsoft’s push to rely more on in-house AI while reducing costs and dependence on external providers. It also shows the growing competition among AI companies for enterprise customers. Bloomberg has the full story.

On the rise: U.S. warehouse construction is picking up again after a slowdown, with developers responding to renewed demand from logistics firms, retailers, manufacturers and data center suppliers. More than 305 million square feet of warehouse space was under development in the second quarter of 2026, up 18% from the previous year, signaling growing confidence that the industrial real estate market is recovering. Developers remain cautious due to economic uncertainty, but companies are prioritizing modern facilities to strengthen supply chains and support long-term growth. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.