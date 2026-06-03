Roundup: College sports bill / Private sector hiring / BREC community meeting

Seeking system overhaul: Former LSU and Alabama football coach Nick Saban and others testified Wednesday in support of a bipartisan bill aimed at overhauling a college sports system where players can increasingly earn millions of dollars while moving freely between schools. The bill, introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., would regulate payments to athletes, limit them to one “free” transfer during their careers and create a “Lane Kiffin Rule” restricting coaches from leaving programs during the season. The Associated Press has the full story.

May surge: Private sector hiring accelerated in May, signaling continued labor market stability, according to ADP. Companies added 122,000 jobs during the month, up from a revised 105,000 in April and above economists’ expectations of 110,000. It was the strongest monthly gain since January 2025. Job growth was more broadly distributed than in recent months, with eight of the 10 sectors tracked by ADP posting gains. Education and health services led with 57,000 new jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities with 36,000. Professional and business services added 11,000 jobs, while construction and leisure and hospitality each added 8,000 jobs. CNBC has the full story.

Park master plan: BREC is hosting a community engagement meeting Wednesday evening regarding the Perkins Road Community Park master plan as the project moves into its next phase. The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the senior room. Last year, BREC invited the public to review conceptual plans and provide input on future improvements to the park. With the master plan now established, this second meeting will focus on project phasing and prioritization. View the news release.