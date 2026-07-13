Roundup: Cocoa demand / ‘Funflation’ / Data center utility demand

Market instability: Cocoa demand is showing signs of recovery after a period of weakness, but the market remains unstable as prices continue to swing sharply amid uncertainty over supply and consumption. Chocolate makers are still adjusting to elevated cocoa costs, while traders are watching factors such as crop conditions, weather risks and shifting consumer behavior. The uneven rebound in demand, combined with tight supply concerns and speculative trading, is keeping cocoa prices volatile. Bloomberg has the full story.

Leisure’s price tag: “Funflation” highlights continued consumer spending on entertainment, from streaming and gaming to digital experiences, even as budgets face pressure. Major companies like Xbox, Apple, Disney and Netflix are competing through new content, bundles and services to capture attention. Consumers are becoming more selective as entertainment costs rise. CNBC has the full story.

Bringing sides together: The White House plans to bring together utilities and data center developers for a voluntary pledge aimed at ensuring AI-driven electricity demand does not raise power costs for households and businesses. The effort expands on commitments from major tech companies to pay for data center-related power infrastructure rather than shifting costs to utility customers. The initiative seeks to support rapid AI infrastructure growth while protecting consumers from higher electricity bills. Reuters has the full story.