Roundup: City-parish pay raises / Gen Alpha workforce / 50 Cent’s Shreveport play

Kicking in June 27: The Baton Rouge Metro Council approved widespread pay raises for city-parish employees in a 10-1 vote, with raises taking effect June 27. The plan will fund the increases by freezing 100 vacant positions in the general fund, freeing up about $4.6 million. Supporters say the move addresses low wages, while some officials are sounding the alarm about long-term budget and pension impacts. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Move over, Gen Z: Gen Alpha is already shaping the future consumer and workforce landscape. New survey data shows 95% of kids ages 8 to 15 are already earning money, averaging $52 a week through allowances, chores, side hustles and online sales. Just as notably, they’re influencing household spending, brand choices and purchasing decisions—making this digitally native generation a force businesses may need to understand sooner rather than later. Read more from Fast Company.

From tap to reel: Shreveport officials have approved a 99-year lease with G-Unit Studios, deepening a public-private bet on turning downtown into an entertainment and film production hub. The deal expands Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s role to include workforce training at a nearby career center. Backed by a planned $74 million private investment and potential state incentives, the project aims to drive redevelopment despite earlier flooding concerns. Read more from The Center Square.