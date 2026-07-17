Roundup: Chef-approved bites / Saving for retirement / Battery-powered beer

Recommended restaurants: Chef, restaurateur and Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern shared his favorite hidden-gem restaurants in Baton Rouge after answering a follower’s question on social media. His picks included BLDG 5, Elsie’s Plate and Pie, Nino’s, Chow Yum and Bao Vietnamese Kitchen, with praise for standout dishes like seafood pot pie, charcuterie and Louisiana-inspired pan-Asian cuisine. The post sparked enthusiastic responses from the featured restaurants and locals, who thanked Zimmern and suggested even more Baton Rouge dining spots. 225 has the full story.

It’s getting tougher: Three new surveys found that rising housing, car payment, healthcare and other everyday costs are making it harder for Americans to save for retirement, with many delaying or stopping contributions altogether. Nearly half of working adults say they are unable to prioritize retirement savings, while 27% have reduced their workplace retirement contributions or borrowed from retirement accounts to cover expenses. One financial expert recommends focusing on small, achievable retirement savings goals instead of becoming overwhelmed by the pressure to save more than $1 million for retirement. Bloomberg has the full story.

Brewing green energy: Heineken is installing heat batteries at its brewery near Lisbon, Portugal, that use renewable electricity to store energy in superheated clay bricks, providing the steam needed for brewing and pasteurizing beer without changing the brewing process. Expected to be operational by 2028, the system could cut the brewery’s carbon emissions by 25% to 40% while reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and insulating it from energy price volatility. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.