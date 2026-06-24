Roundup: Charity Hospital / Housing bill / REDI Sites / Brian Kelly’s new gig

Damaged hospital reborn: Tulane University plans to redevelop New Orleans’ long-abandoned Charity Hospital, heavily damaged and shuttered after Hurricane Katrina, into a $500 million science, education and innovation hub. The project will move parts of Tulane’s medical and public health schools into the restored art deco building and add research labs, startups and public spaces. The Washington Post has the full story.

On hold: President Trump canceled a scheduled signing of a bipartisan housing affordability bill that had already passed both chambers of Congress with strong support. He said he would not sign the legislation until Congress passes the “SAVE America Act,” a separate voting-reform bill he has declared a national emergency. The move effectively stalls major housing policy efforts and has sparked criticism from lawmakers who say it holds affordable housing reforms hostage to unrelated political demands. CNBC has the full story.

Louisiana leads: Louisiana is updating its Certified Sites program and expanding participation in the national REDI Sites platform to highlight more development ready industrial locations for potential investors. The state currently has 125 Certified Sites and leads the nation in REDI Sites listings, while also refreshing older site data and investing $200 million through the FastSites program to improve infrastructure and readiness. These efforts are designed to attract major industrial projects more quickly by reducing development risk, shortening timelines and making Louisiana more competitive for large-scale investment.

Color analyst: Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly will join CBS Sports as a color analyst for the 2026 college football season, marking a shift from coaching to broadcasting. He is expected to contribute to CBS Sports Network’s college football coverage, including game analysis and studio appearances. The move follows his departure from LSU after the 2025 season and continues his transition into media while he considers future opportunities in football. ON3 has the full story.