Roundup: Carbon divide / Care costs soar / DoorDash drones

Sides speak out: About 40 people attended a public hearing in Cameron Parish on Gulf Coast Sequestration’s proposal to store up to 19 million metric tons of carbon dioxide underground over 30 years, a project that would become Louisiana’s third Class VI carbon storage site if approved. Supporters cited job creation, economic benefits and emissions reduction, while opponents raised concerns about potential leaks, groundwater contamination and limited transparency about the project. Although Louisiana paused most new Class VI well applications after October 2025, the proposal is exempt because it was placed on the state’s priority list. The Current has the full story.

Burden on older adults: Americans who died between 2006 and 2022 spent an average of $19,000 out of pocket on care in their final decade, excluding costly facility room and board. Rising care costs, longer lifespans with more years of poor health and fewer family caregivers are increasing the financial burden on older adults. With Medicare not covering long-term care and few seniors insured for it, many families are forced to spend down their savings before receiving Medicaid support. The Washington Post has the full story.

Building its own: DoorDash received FAA certification to begin developing commercial drone deliveries, expanding beyond its current network of bike couriers and drivers. The company plans to build its own drones and manage the full delivery system, while continuing partnerships with existing drone operators. As companies explore faster, cheaper aerial delivery, DoorDash still faces challenges including regulations, weather limits and public concerns over safety and privacy. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.