Roundup: Broadcom-Apple deal / Back-to-school shopping / Ebola

Partnership extended: Broadcom has extended its chip supply agreement with Apple through 2031, continuing to provide key wireless and radio-frequency components used in Apple devices. Apple remains a major customer, accounting for roughly 20% of Broadcom’s revenue, even as it develops more of its own chip technology. The deal reinforces their long-term partnership amid rising demand for advanced chips driven by AI and mobile devices. Bloomberg has the full story.

Starting early: American families are starting back-to-school shopping earlier than usual as rising prices for essentials like food, gas and school supplies squeeze household budgets. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy are responding with early and extended promotions that have turned the season into a summer-long sales event. Despite financial pressure, spending is still expected to increase, but consumers are focusing more heavily on discounts and value-driven purchases. Reuters has the full story.

Outbreak spreads: An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is spreading, heightening concern among health officials. The U.S. and international partners are increasing emergency support, including funding and technical assistance, to help control the spread, following the U.S. Agency for International Development closing last July. The situation has renewed scrutiny of global health funding cuts and the need for faster coordinated outbreak response systems. CNBC has the full story.