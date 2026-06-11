Roundup: BREC millage / New gas pipeline / Screwworm in pets

Partnership backing: The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership supports renewing BREC’s parks and recreation millage on the June 27 ballot, saying parks and trails are key to quality of life and economic growth. Leaders say the renewal will help maintain a valuable community asset while BREC undergoes a leadership transition. They emphasize the importance of stable funding, strong leadership and public engagement moving forward.

LNG exports support: Sempra Infrastructure has completed a 72-mile natural gas pipeline in southwest Louisiana that can transport up to 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, connecting regional storage and transmission systems to support growing LNG exports. The project, completed ahead of schedule and under budget, will help supply Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 in Texas and strengthen Louisiana’s role as a major Gulf Coast energy hub. 10/12 Industry Report has the full story.

Medication authorized: The FDA has issued an emergency authorization for a generic oral drug, nitenpyram, to treat New World screwworm infestations in dogs and cats. The drug is intended to kill screwworm larvae quickly and help contain the spread of the parasitic fly, which can cause severe tissue damage in animals. The authorization is part of a wider federal response to recent screwworm cases in the U.S., as the parasite continues to spread northward and threatens livestock and pets. Bloomberg has the full story.